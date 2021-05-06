1 of 17
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Family members mourn a COVID-19 victim in Kathmandu.
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who died from OVID-19 towards the vehicle, in Kathmandu.
A family member offers a prayer near a OVID-19 victim in Kathmandu.
A member of Nepal army wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) looks out the vehicle's window as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the crematorium, in Kathmandu.
A woman suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lays inside an ambulance outside a hospital as she waits to get admitted amid the lack of free beds at the hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu.
Family members mourn a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim in Kathmandu.
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from COVID-19 to the crematorium, in Kathmandu.
Members of Nepal army personnel carry a body of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) towards the vehicle, in Kathmandu.
Men wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim at the crematorium, in Kathmandu.
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transferred from an ambulance towards the hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu.
Family members mourn a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim as the country recorded the highest daily increase in death since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu.
A family member (L) mourns a COVID-19 victim, amid the spread of the COVID-19 in Kathmandu.
Family members of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19 mourn outside the hospital, in Kathmandu.
A man suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sits at the entrance of a hospital while he waits to get admitted amid the lack of free beds at the hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu.
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates the body of a COVID-19 victim at the crematorium in Kathmandu.
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects the premises of a crematorium after clearing bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu.
