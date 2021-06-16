. Image Credit: Supplied

Cerner connects people and systems at more than 250 hospitals and clinics in the region, supporting the clinical, financial, and operational needs of organisations of every size. It enables safe, digitised patient care across healthcare facilities with its Millennium Electronic Health Record (EHR), while its HealtheIntent platform is integrating whole health systems to enable the next-generation population health management. Romel Khalife, Lead Client Accountable Executive for Cerner in the Middle East, explains why its high-profile project with American Hospital Dubai is a pioneering initiative.

Cerner will integrate the hospital’s clinical and business operations to improve patient care, reduce costs through efficiencies, promote higher productivity and performance, boost employee satisfaction and streamline workflow systems. - Romel Khalife, Lead Client Accountable Executive for Cerner in the Middle East

When did the partnership with American Hospital Dubai start and why is it unique?

It started early in 2020, when American Hospital Dubai was seeking a full end-to-end automated clinical and business processes through a digital transformation programme. What is unique at American Hospital Dubai is that it is managed under one framework programme that enables the hospital to deliver a seamless patient journey, drive efficiency, as well as provide high quality and affordable care. This is a considerable transformation; hence the organisation’s change management has a target to advance the communication, learning and governance for a seamless journey. In addition, the data and reporting strategy that American Hospital Dubai and Cerner are driving will allow the organisation to report on key performance indicators that align with the hospital’s as well as Al Mulla Group’s vision, while optimising performance across the entire organisation.

What is Cerner doing that is transforming healthcare at American Hospital Dubai?

We are currently deploying the latest Cerner code, and after going live with human capital, finance and supply chain modules, Cerner will integrate the hospital’s clinical and business operations to improve patient care, reduce costs through efficiencies, promote higher productivity and performance, boost employee satisfaction and streamline workflow systems. Value measure is key for the success of our implementation that we tie to the Quadruple Aim. The Aim looks at improving the patient experience, the health of the population and the staff experience, in addition to reducing the cost of healthcare.

The pandemic has proven the importance of AI in modern healthcare, despite some scepticism. What’s your view on this as an AI solutions provider?