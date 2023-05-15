1. Tourist visa holders not allowed to perform Hajj

90-day tourist visa allows its holders to only perform Umrah but not during Hajj season

2. Meet Emirati figure skater going for global glory

Sara bin Karam has already won multiple medals and is now on the UAE National Team

3. New traffic alert system activated in Abu Dhabi

Coloured lights flash to warn drivers about accidents ahead or adverse weather conditions

4. UAE students celebrate high ICSE, ISC exam scores

Dubai schools maintain 100 percent pass rate in Grades 10 and 12 in the Indian board exams

5. Saudi Arabia sets departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

More than 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season

