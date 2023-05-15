Dubai: Tourist visa holders are not allowed to perform Hajj or to perform Umrah during the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
The 90-day tourist visa allows its holders to only perform Umrah but not during the Hajj season.
The regulations and instructions in the kingdom prevent tourist visa holders from performing Hajj, and also prevent them from performing Umrah during the Hajj season.
The ministry called on tourists and visitors to abide by the rules and advised them to leave the Kingdome once the visit visa is expired to avoid violating the rules.
Saudi Arabia announced today (Monday) a ban on persons and vehicles from entering Mecca without obtaining an entry permit.
Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, is expected to begin on June 26.
However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Hajj.