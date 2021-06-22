Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi and Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture and Youth on Tuesday launched the corporate identity of the new Media Regulatory Office, which will assume a number of competencies and tasks previously handled by the National Media Council.

Main tasks

This comes in line with the new powers and responsibilities entrusted to the ministry. The office compromises two main departments, which will handle tasks including preparing research and foresight studies and listing requirements and opinions related to media and publishing.

The responsibility also involves studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising and licensing media and media activities in the country, including electronic publishing, accrediting media professionals and foreign media correspondents, including in free zones. Moreover, the office will be studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations for following up on media content in the country, including in free zones.

It will be proposing media conduct and ethics, ensuring the right of the public to obtain information from its source, and combating false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices.

Keeping pace

Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “In the coming period, we plan to develop the legislative and regulatory environment for the media sector in line with the strategic objectives and competencies of the Media Regulatory Office, and to help realise the aspirations of our wise leadership in light of the rapid developments that the world is witnessing.”

She added: “We will continue to help improve the Emirati media and develop its performance so they disseminate the message of the UAE, highlight its civilisational achievements and preserve its positive image as a model of coexistence and tolerance.”

Attracting more media

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, executive director of Media Regulatory Office, said: “[The office] will work to support the efforts made to advance the media sector in the country, and open new horizons that provide broader opportunities for the entry of large numbers of innovative and modern media projects into the sector, through legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising the sector.”

Monitoring content