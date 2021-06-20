1 of 6
Al-Futtaim Toyota has launched the all-new generation of the iconic Land Cruiser in the UAE. The dealer organised a surprise reception for the first 50 recipients of the vehicle with a special event at its showroom in Dubai Festival City.
Customers were invited to the showroom to receive their all-new Land Cruiser 300 at an exclusive midnight drive event, greeted by fireworks and a water salute by Dubai’s Civil Defence accompanied by Dubai Police, who both also received the much anticipated model.
Abu Dhabi Police also took delivery of its new 2022 Land Cruiser which has been added the Abu Dhabi Police fleet.
The flagship Land Cruiser has been completely redesigned on its 70th anniversary, with a host of new technologies to enhance both off-road handling and on-road comfort and stability and a newly developed twin-turbocharged petrol engine for superior performance.
Yousuf Al Raeesi, Director of Gov’t Affairs & HSSE at Al-Futtaim Motors commented, “Since the world premiere of the all-new Land Cruiser 300 earlier this month, we have been waiting to be able to get it into the hands of our customers here in the UAE. Al-Futtaim prides itself on operating with an inherent customer-centric approach and these customers are receiving something truly special with this vehicle so we wanted to mark the occasion as such. As the UAE is gearing up to celebrate the next 50 years it was fitting to celebrate our first 50 customers.”
The Land Cruiser 300 is available at all Al-Futtaim Toyota showrooms across the UAE now, starting at Dh229,900.
