EURO MATCHES OF THE WEEK: Plenty of spots all over the city are offering fans some killer deals as they enjoy the football. On Sunday, you can enjoy Italy and Wales game at 8pm as well as Switzerland and Turkey at 8pm as well. On Monday there are two matches at 8pm. These are Ukraine vs. Austria as well as North Macedonia and Netherlands. At 11pm catch Finland and Belgium as well as Russia and Denmark. Tuesday catch Czech republic vs England and Croatia playing Scottland on Tuesday. End the week with Sweden vs Poland and Slovakia vs. Spain on Wednesday at 8pm. Then Germany plays Hungary at 11pm and Portugal with France.
BAGATELLE UNPLUGGED ON SUNDAY: French restaurant Bagatelle is known for its vibrant aesthetic, party ambience and great food. Add live music to the mix and you’ve got the recipe for the perfect night out. With stellar performances by Heart and Soul, be prepared for a night of lively beats, endless dancing, and amazing memories. Tuck into a menu featuring Burrata Sauce Verte, Coquille St-Jacques and Poulpe Croustillant. Head to Bagatelle from 8pm until late for a night of acoustic entertainment.
CELEBRATE YOUR DAD ON MONDAY: Father's Day in Dubai take place on Monday, June 21 this year, and to commemorate the event, Dubai is going all out with special offers only for dads. Here are the greatest ways to treat your father this Father's Day in Dubai, from meaty feasts to complimentary drinks and even a little pampering. Check out our full list of places to celebrate fathers day.
SUMMER SOLSTICE LADIES NIGHT AT SOLUNA ON MONDAY: With the summer solstice just around the corner, make the most of the longest day of the year with an extended ladies’ night at Soluna Restaurant and Lounge at Tryp by Windham Barsha Heights. The restaurant will celebrate the summer solstice on June 21 with a special ladies night, which includes two house beverages with a choice of two Mezze or a Shisha. Originally available from 7pm to 11pm, the restaurant will now extend the timings to 5pm to 12am on the day of the summer solstice.
FEMALE-FOCUSED CRAFT WORKSHOP ON MONDAY: Women living in Mudon, Shorooq and around Bay Avenue will be able to unleash their creative side by signing up for a new series of free craft workshops across the three communities. The regular series kicks off with a floral wreath workshop, which will take place at WOFL, the homegrown food concept in Mudon Community Centre from 10am to 12pm on June 21. The workshops are completely free of charge for all those who spend Dh50 on food and drinks. The series of masterclasses is being led by the experts at The Workshop Hub, a local small business that creates experiential events which foster creativity and a sense of community among adults. Forthcoming workshops will focus on macrame shelf, pot painting, lino/tea towel gift wrap and festive wreaths, and attendees will be able to bring home their own work.
TAKE A FREE YOGA CLASS ON MONDAY: In celebration of International Day of Yoga, Nakheel Mall invites fitness enthusiasts to a free Vinyasa flow yoga class on June 21 from 7am to 8.15am. The exclusive session will be open to a limited number of attendees and slots will be filled upon registration on a first-come-first-served basis. Hosted by Yoga La Vie the 90-minute session promises to increase positivity and productivity, and achieve optimal breathing techniques led by yoga experts Allaoua Graham and NiItai Krishna. Another free yoga class is hosted Dubai's first private dining vegan restaurant, Just Vegan Jumeirah, is calling out all yogis and sustainable living lovers to join the complimentary yoga class on Monday, June 21, 2021.
WESLODGE’S FRIENDS THEMED QUIZ: This month, North American restaurant, Weslodge, is celebrating the reunion of one of the worlds most adored TV shows with Friends Reunited at Weslodge Saloon. Kicking off on June 22 the interactive evening will include a high-octane quiz full of trivia for the most faithful of Friends fans and even drinks and dishes inspired by the long-running hit show. Weslodge’s Friends Reunited Dinner takes place on June 22 and is priced at Dh220 per person and includes a three-course dinner and one beverage per person.
AMMOS KOUZINA ON TUESDAY: AMMOS, the Greek spot in Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, is offering diners a midweek treat, with the new promotion Kouzina Tuesdays giving foodies the chance to try some delicious signature dishes and Greek island flavours with 20 per cent off the total bill.
SOCIAL COMPANY’S QUIZ NIGHT ON WEDNESDAY: Brush up on general knowledge, music, movies, musical bingo rounds and more, with teams of up to six players at a free-to-enter weekly quiz hosted by Ciaran Fox, Dubai’s very-own jazz and swing extraordinaire at Social Company, the super hip dine, drink and chill venue at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens from 8pm until 10pm. Quizgoers can dig into unlimited wings for just Dh89 per person with flavours including teriyaki, barbeque, hot sauce and buffalo.
OCEAN FEAST AT GIARDINO ON WEDNESDAY: A new seafood feast takes place every Wednesday at Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai. Created and curated for seafood lovers, indulge in a selection of sea harvest – from freshly shucked oysters, crab legs and lobster, to a wide range of sushi and sashimi options fit for the season. With an array of live cooking stations, where your choice of fish is cooked. Tuck into freshly cooked mussels, grilled lobster and seafood specials including shrimps, scallops and calamari. With DJ Pieter Pietros on the decks alongside resident Saxophonist, elevate the evenings with melodic tunes in the fashionable, jungle-inspired settings of Giardino. The Seafood Feast is priced at Dh250 for food, Dh280 including soft beverages and Dh425 including house beverages.
TRATTORIA’S UN’ESTATE ITALIANA EVERY DAY: Trattoria, Dubai’s most authentic and adored Italian eatery at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is plating up an Italian feast fitting for the summer months, with the introduction of Un’Estate Italiana, a traditional Italian sharing meal consisting of Trattoria’s signature appetizers, pasta and pizzas. Available throughout the summer until 31st August, the sharing board costs just Dh170 for two people and Dh320 for four people.
