Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning to all government and private institutions in the country, urging them to remain vigilant against potential cyberattacks on national infrastructure and digital assets.
The council has emphasised the importance of being prepared for various types of cyber threats, and has asked entities to activate their cyber emergency systems.
In order to better respond to potential attacks, the council has called for increased cooperation and coordination between government and private agencies. This includes proactively sharing data with the relevant authorities to address malicious cyber activities as they arise.
The council also stressed the need for vital sectors to activate protection systems and cybersecurity policies, while increasing awareness of suspicious cyber activities that could pose a threat to their environments.
The UAE is committed to maintaining the highest standards of digital transformation and protecting its national digital infrastructure. The country’s advanced cybersecurity system serves as a strong line of defense in securing its digital space, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and innovation in the digital realm.