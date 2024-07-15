The medical aid includes a number of necessary medical supplies for hospitals facing shortages, medicines for various types of injuries, a quantity of insulin dosages for diabetic patients, and various solutions to support the healthcare sector in this critical situation.

The UAE, in coordination with various hospitals and international medical organisations, aims to enhance the healthcare situation in Gaza Strip after its deterioration due to the war, which resulted in dozens of hospitals going out of service due to destruction and a lack of sufficient medicines and medical supplies to continue providing medical services to patients and the injured in various areas of Gaza Strip.