Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness welcomed Banga and discussed cooperation between the UAE and the World Bank. The meeting also addressed global economic conditions, the economic impact of crises, and the contributions of the World Bank in supporting regional and global development.
The meeting touched upon the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year. The importance of climate financing in bolstering the global response to climate change and achieving sustainability goals was highlighted, as well as the role of the World Bank in this regard.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technolog; and the delegation accompanying the World Bank President.