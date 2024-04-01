Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah. During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, they exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of Ramadan, in the presence of majlis guests including Sheikhs and citizens.
Those present discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity of the holy month to enhance communication and togetherness, and to reinforce the values of compassion and generosity that characterise the Emirati community, praying to God to sustain the blessings of security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
All present performed the Maghrib prayer and attended an iftar hosted by the President.
In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.