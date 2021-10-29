The Ministry of Health and Prevention plans to develop e-services to improve the quality of the health-care system, innovate smart solutions and adhere to quality systems. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: As part of its efforts to enhance public awareness about its services, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged community members to take advantage of the electronic system for reporting health-care malpractices in private facilities.

This comes as part of the ministry’s plans for developing e-services to improve the quality of the health system, innovate smart solutions, and adhere to quality systems.

The e-complaint system makes it easier to decide on medical and administrative complaints about private health facilities and their medical staff. The complainant can track the status and progress of his complaint until the outcome following the end of investigations.

The new system considers the ease of use, impartiality, confidentiality and reliability of the information provided by the complainant, which improves the procedures to handle the complaint and obtain a reference to its data to enhance transparency and credibility.

‘Improving quality of health-care system’

Abeer Adel, head of the Licencing Section at MoHAP, said: “The e-complaint system on malpractices by private medical facilities and their staff is part of MoHAP’s e-services package to improve the quality of health system, innovate smart solutions and adhere to quality systems, to develop services and contribute effectively to the development of public policies and strategies that lead to the happiness of community members.”

She added: “To that end, the ministry has provided a legislative umbrella that includes clear controls and requirements regarding medical practises in accordance with the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Medical Liability No (4) of 2016.”

Periodic inspections

Adel hinted that the number of complaints is within the lowest global rates in developed countries, thanks to the strict standards and requirements followed by the ministry while issuing licences to private health facilities. Added to that are the periodic inspection and monitoring campaigns over the performance of these facilities and their cooperation to ensure quality.

Dr Hessa Ali Mubarak, director of the Control, Audit and Inspection Department, said: “The new system is an essential asset to the existing procedures, as it eases the handling of complaints about all stakeholders to achieve the health compliance of private medical facilities. It allows all individuals, whether residents or visitors, to file a complaint on private health facilities, together with all the supporting evidence if any,” she added.

Assessing medical procedures