Procter & Gamble (P&G) has partnered with Zulekha Hospital in the UAE and Choithrams for the Pink It Now campaign in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month. This initiative strives to increase awareness of the disease, promote screening and early testing, and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.
On purchases of Dh70 of P&G products such as Pampers, Tide, Ariel and Herbal Essences at Choithrams, customers will receive a free breast cancer consultation and mammogram. P&G’s support for Pink It Now corresponds to its vision of creating a company and a world where equality and inclusion are achievable for all.
Commenting on the initiative, a P&G spokesperson said, “P&G is committed to being a strong corporate citizen, and to continuously drive our commitment to support good causes. We are proud to launch the Pink It Now campaign in partnership with leading hospital Zulekha and Choithrams to support the fight against breast cancer. The initiative will play a key role in promoting early detection and prevention of breast cancer in the region.”
Rajiv Warrier, CEO — GCC, Choithrams, said, “The Pink It Now campaign with P&G and Zulekha Hospital is a great opportunity that helps Choithrams raise awareness about breast cancer and make screening more accessible. This initiative is a promising and meaningful activation towards extending support to our customers.”