When you come to Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah, you will experience our commitment to your health, comfort, and convenience at every step. Our spacious, welcoming, state-of-the-art multispecialty clinic is in the heart of Jumeriah at Al Ferdous Complex 1, Al Wasl Street 92D. It offers the best quality personalised healthcare for the entire family in the most conducive environment, with easy access and free parking.
Our patient-centered services and facilities, guided by Prime Healthcare’s values of passion, respect, innovation, mastery and empathy, offer the most effective and compassionate care. We place the whole emphasis on your safety and security, and our staff and administration are fully vaccinated. Whether you require non-emergency and preventative medicine or specialised treatments for chronic conditions, Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah takes care of all your needs.
Our highly trained general practitioners diagnose and treat general health problems, pain, wound care and other conditions, offer prescriptions and referrals for tests or scans by specialists, family planning advice, and administration of vaccines.
Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah’s comprehensive clinical services include internal medicine, gynaecology and obstetrics, cardiology, paediatrics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, orthopaedics, psychiatry, urology, radiology, physiotherapy and dental services. In addition, Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah also has an advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Department providing highly specialised care for all skin, hair, and nail disorders, including skin conditioning, wrinkle reduction, facials, tanning, skin detox, masks, anti-ageing procedures, lasers, and more.
Our specialists are renowned for their experience and emphasis on compassion, discretion, and care to deliver the most effective care outcomes.
We also provide pharmaceutical services for safe and cost-effective drug selection, in addition to reviewing and dispensing of medicine for outpatients, with timely delivery for optimal treatment outcomes.
Prime Medical Centre Jumeirah also has a separate Covid-19 PCR testing unit.
The clinic is open from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and 4pm-9pm on Fridays.