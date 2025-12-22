NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Nahda Dubai earns prestigious ANCC pathway to excellence designation with distinction

NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda, Dubai proudly announces that it has been awarded the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Designation with Distinction, a globally respected recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This achievement reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to creating a positive practice environment where nurses feel empowered, value, and supported in delivering exceptional patient care.

This award carries special significance, as NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda is the first hospital in Dubai to receive the Pathway to Excellence Designation with Distinction, and the first hospital within the entire NMC Healthcare Group to earn this accolade.

The Pathway to Excellence Program recognises healthcare organisations that demonstrate a strong foundation of shared decision‑making, leadership support, professional development and a culture that prioritises the well‑being of nursing teams. Achieving the designation with distinction places NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda among an elite group of institutions worldwide that exemplify excellence in nursing practice and patient‑centred care.

Stefi Alfred Director of Nursing, NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nadha, commented, “Earning the Pathway to Excellence Designation with Distinction is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the nursing team at NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where nurses can thrive and deliver the highest standards of care to our patients. It underscores the strength of our nursing culture and the collaborative spirit that drives our nurses every day. We are incredibly proud to be the first hospital in Dubai and the first in the NMC Group to reach this milestone.”

NMC Hospital Al Nahda is part of NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s largest and most trusted healthcare providers. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical services, supported by a multidisciplinary team dedicated to delivering compassionate, high‑quality care.