President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

Eid Al Adha in UAE