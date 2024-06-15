His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the leaders well-being and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, also congratulated the UAE leaders on the auspicious occasion.