Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has announced the allocation of 640 musallas and mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah for Eid Al Adha prayers.

These include designated prayer areas for Eid prayers and some public squares in the emirate, as well as mosques where Friday prayers are held.

This initiative stems from the department's commitment to reviving the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The department has emphasised coordination with the Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Municipality, and other relevant authorities in the emirate. The musallas and mosques are distributed across the cities and suburbs of the Emirate, including 447 musallas and mosques in Sharjah City and Al Hamriyah, 106 in the Central Region, and 87 in the Eastern Region.

Several musallas and mosques have been designated for non-Arabic speakers, offering services in languages such as Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English.

Additionally, instant translation of the Eid sermon into sign language will be provided at the Imam Ahmed bin Hanbal Mosque in Al Jazzat area for those with hearing impairments.

Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Suboosi, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, highlighted that the care for mosques aligns with the department's mission to facilitate religious practices and provide a conducive environment for worshippers.

The department has ensured the readiness of musallas and mosques for Eid Al Adha prayers, with specialised teams preparing prayer areas and external spaces to accommodate large numbers of worshippers. Cooling and sound systems have also been installed.

The department has instructed mosque personnel to open mosques after Fajr prayers to receive worshippers.

Eid Al Adha prayers are scheduled at:

5:44 am in Sharjah City and Al Hamriyah

5:43 am in Al Dhaid and Al Bataeh

5:44 am in Al Madam and Mleiha

5:41 am in the Eastern Region.

Al Suboosi further mentioned that the department organizes a series of lessons and lectures in the emirate's mosques during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, covering the virtues of deeds, the rulings and conditions of Udhiyah (sacrifice), and the Sunnahs of Eid.

This educational programme aims to enhance religious awareness among various segments of the community, including its diverse expatriate population.