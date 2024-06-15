Eid Al Adha prayer is a special ritual performed by Muslims on this day. It consists of two units (rakats) of prayer, usually performed in a large congregation at an open area or mosque. The prayer is followed by a sermon (khutbah), where the Imam discusses the significance of the occasion and imparts moral teachings. It is recommended that the prayer be performed after the sun has fully risen but before it reaches its zenith. Unlike regular prayers, there are no calls to prayer (Adhan or Iqama) for the Eid prayer.