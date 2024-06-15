Dubai: The Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has announced that 851 mosques across Dubai will host the Eid Al Adha prayers this year.
The prayers are scheduled to begin at 5:45 am, allowing worshippers to perform their rituals at the mosque closest to them. (Check out the Eid Al Adha prayer timings in UAE)
Eid Al Adha prayer is a special ritual performed by Muslims on this day. It consists of two units (rakats) of prayer, usually performed in a large congregation at an open area or mosque. The prayer is followed by a sermon (khutbah), where the Imam discusses the significance of the occasion and imparts moral teachings. It is recommended that the prayer be performed after the sun has fully risen but before it reaches its zenith. Unlike regular prayers, there are no calls to prayer (Adhan or Iqama) for the Eid prayer.
During the Eid Al Adha prayer, there are extra takbirs called "Takbirat Al Ihram." After the initial takbir to start the prayer, there are typically seven additional takbirs in the first rakat and five additional takbirs in the second rakat before reciting Surah Al Fatiha.
After the prayer, Muslims partake in the act of Qurbani, the ritual slaughter of an animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, symbolising Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice. The meat from the sacrifice is distributed among family, friends, and the poor.