No Darb Toll Gate charges

• There will be no toll gate charges from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

• The toll charges will resume on Wednesday, June 18.

Abu Dhabi public buses

Abu Dhabi buses, Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link service will operate daily from 6am to 11pm during the public holidays.

Free parking in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the operational hours of its public transport services and public parking during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

• Enjoy free parking from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

• This excludes multi-storey car parks.

Extended Dubai Metro timings:

Red and Green Lines

• Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 – 5am to 1am (the next day).

• Sunday, June 16 - 8am to 1am (next day).

• June 17 to June 21 – 5am to 1am (next day).

Dubai Bus:

Download the S'hail app (available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices) for any changes to bus timings during Eid.

• Bus Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Closed from June 14 to 18.

• Use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station for travel to Abu Dhabi during this time.

• Bus Route E102 from Al Jafliya Bus Station - Closed from June 14 to 18. Use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station for travel to Abu Dhabi during this time.

Dubai Tram:

• Monday to Saturday - 6am to 1am (next day)

• Sunday - 9am to 1am (next day)

Free public parking in Sharjah

• Sharjah Municipality has announced free parking across the city from June 16 to June 18.

• However, charges will continue to be implemented at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Sharjah public buses

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced it will increase its intercity bus services during the Eid Al Adha holiday. Public buses will operate from 3.45pm to 12.30am.

Route 203 from Sharjah to Muscat, Oman will have two trips per day.

• First trip at 6.30am

• Second trip at 4.30pm.

Free parking in Ajman

• Ajman Municipality announced that public parking in the emirate will be from June 15 to June 18.

• Paid parking will resume on June 19

Public transport timings in Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has confirmed that all public transport services will operate throughout the Eid break, including:

Internal buses – 6am to 1am

RAKTA Internal bus timings for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: RAKTA RAKTA Internal bus timings for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: RAKTA

Intercity buses – 5.30am to 11.30pm

RAKTA Intercity bus timings for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: RAKTA RAKTA intercity bus timings for Eid Image Credit: RAKTA RAKTA intercity bus timings for Eid Image Credit: RAKTA

RAK Ride bus service – 6am to 11pm