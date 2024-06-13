Dubai: Traveling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the upcoming Eid break? Avoid long lines and ensure a stress-free journey by booking your intercity bus tickets online in advance.

On Wednesday, June 12, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that intercity bus tickets can be booked from June 14 between the two emirates for public transport users.

The tickets are available between Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the following three bus stations - Ibn Battuta, Mussafah and Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station for the following routes:

• E101: From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

• E102: From Ibn Battuta to Mussafah

How to book intercity bus trips online

You can easily book your tickets through the RTA website – rta.ae. Here’s how:

1. Visit this link from the RTA website - bus.rta.ae/opentickets.html and select the departure station and bus route from the drop-down menu. Click ‘Search’.

2. Select the dates (you will see available dates from June 14) and then choose the time slot.

3. Select the number of tickets and click the ‘Add to Basket’ button. Check the captcha box to proceed to the next step. Click ‘Continue’.

4. Enter your full name, email address and mobile number.

5. Confirm the bus route, date and time, and agree to the terms and conditions. Click on the ‘Pay’ button.

6. You will then be transferred to a payment channel. Enter your credit or debit card details to complete the payment.

Once that is done, you will receive a confirmation from RTA on your registered email address, along with your digital ticket. You will have to present the ticket before boarding the bus.

Essential travel details

Cost: Dh25 for a one-way trip.

Dubai bus timings: Public buses operate daily from 4am to 1am (next day).