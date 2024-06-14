Dubai: If you are looking for activities that you can do with your family during the Eid break, how about heading over to the Expo City? If your children are 11 years old or younger, they enter for free!
Here are the details:
Who gets free entry?
Children who are 11 years old or younger will enjoy full – and free – access to all Expo City attractions, including Taqa Island, Terra’s indoor play area.
Dates: June 15 – 23
What to expect
With the free entry, children will be able to access the following:
• Vision Pavilion
• Terra Pavilion
• Alif pavilion
• Women’s Pavilion
• Stories of the Nation
• Garden in the Sky
• Expo 2020 Dubai Museum
• Taqa Island
Along with a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages, several Eid and sustainability themed activities have also been planned for children and families.
Upcycling station across
Location: Terra, Alif, Vision and Expo 2020 Museum
Here you will be able to turn everyday items into unique treasures. Learn about sustainability as you get creative, by making colourful lanyards or turning shirts into trendy tote bags. Children can also craft their own ‘Eid promise box’ to take home to track their Eid promises.
Eid Flower promises
Location: Terra, Alif and Women’s Pavilion
Here, children will be able to share heartfelt messages with loved ones as they create their own ‘flower promises’ for Eid.
Eid Badge making
Location: Vision pavilion
Get creative with Eid badge making, where kids can design and take home their own festive badges.
Carrom board game
Location: All Expo 2020 venues
Eid lanterns
Location: Women’s Pavilion
Here, you will be able to craft your own Eid lanterns.
Henna Art
Location: Terra and Alif pavilions
Timings:
Terra – June 15 and 23, 12pm to 8pm
Alif – June 16 and 22, 12pm to 8pm
Tickets for accompanying adults
As mentioned earlier, the free entry and access is only for children aged 11 and younger. For adults or children older than 12 accompanying the children, you can buy an attractions pass for Dh120 per person.
Expo City Dubai timings during Eid:
Saturday and Sunday - 10am to 8pm
Monday to Friday – 12noon to 8pm