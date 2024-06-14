Who gets free entry?

Children who are 11 years old or younger will enjoy full – and free – access to all Expo City attractions, including Taqa Island, Terra’s indoor play area.

Dates: June 15 – 23

What to expect

With the free entry, children will be able to access the following:

• Vision Pavilion

• Terra Pavilion

• Alif pavilion

• Women’s Pavilion

• Stories of the Nation

• Garden in the Sky

• Expo 2020 Dubai Museum

• Taqa Island

Along with a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages, several Eid and sustainability themed activities have also been planned for children and families.

Upcycling station across

Location: Terra, Alif, Vision and Expo 2020 Museum

Here you will be able to turn everyday items into unique treasures. Learn about sustainability as you get creative, by making colourful lanyards or turning shirts into trendy tote bags. Children can also craft their own ‘Eid promise box’ to take home to track their Eid promises.

Eid Flower promises

Location: Terra, Alif and Women’s Pavilion

Here, children will be able to share heartfelt messages with loved ones as they create their own ‘flower promises’ for Eid.

Eid Badge making

Location: Vision pavilion

Get creative with Eid badge making, where kids can design and take home their own festive badges.

Carrom board game

Location: All Expo 2020 venues

Eid lanterns

Location: Women’s Pavilion

Here, you will be able to craft your own Eid lanterns.

Henna Art

Location: Terra and Alif pavilions

Timings:

Terra – June 15 and 23, 12pm to 8pm

Alif – June 16 and 22, 12pm to 8pm

Tickets for accompanying adults

As mentioned earlier, the free entry and access is only for children aged 11 and younger. For adults or children older than 12 accompanying the children, you can buy an attractions pass for Dh120 per person.

Expo City Dubai timings during Eid:

Saturday and Sunday - 10am to 8pm