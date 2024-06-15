Dubai Police have confirmed that preparations for the Eid Al Adha announcement cannons are complete, with seven designated areas across the emirate.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the cannon team, highlighted the significance of the Eid cannon as a cherished element of the UAE's social heritage, deeply ingrained in the community's collective memory.
Al Amimi confirmed that everything is in place to mark Eid Al Adha with cannon fire at the following sites:
- Za'abeel Grand Mosque
- The Eid prayer grounds in Umm Suqeim
- Nad Al Hamar
- Al Barsha
- Nad Al Sheba
- Al Baraha
- Hatta