Dubai: Ready for the long Eid Al Adha break? If you are making plans to head out this weekend, here's the weather forecast for the long summer weekend.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released the forecast for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

According to the NCM forecast, the weather will be "hot in general, dusty and partly cloudy at times in some areas during daytime. At night, the temperatures will be hot to moderate, until early morning".

Maximum temperatures expected in coastal and island regions will be between 39 to 46°C. Temperatures in internal areas will be between 44 to 49°C and mountainous areas will see temperatures rise to 28 to 35°C in the afternoons.

However, if you are planning a road trip to Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, or the nearby eastern parts of the country, you may have a chance to catch some rainy clouds.

According to the NCM forecast, "low clouds will appear on the Eastern coast areas, with a probability of clouds forming by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall over some Eastern and Southern areas of the country especially on Sunday and Monday".

Relative humidity will increase at nighttime and during early morning hours over some coastal areas of the country.

The forecast added that light to moderate winds expected at times over some areas during daytime, especially in areas with cloud development.

This will result in dusty weather in these areas.

The sea will be calm to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.