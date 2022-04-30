Sharjah: Sharjah Police’s Media and Public Relations department launched an electronic awareness campaign titled ‘Celebrate Safely’ for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
General Arif Hasan Hudeib of the Sharjah Police’s Media and Public Relations Department said the campaign was launched on Friday as part of an efforts to improve the UAE community’s safety through the implementation of various awareness guidelines and through the sequential streaming of film video material on the Sharjah Police’s social networking sites during Eid Al Fitr holidays.
When visiting beaches during Eid, Sharjah Police advised residents and visitors to be alert of potential risks and to follow the recommendations on the directional boards located along the beaches. It is critical for parents to keep a careful check on their children at all times and to never leave them unattended at the beach.
Police in Sharjah stressed the dangers of fireworks to members of society in general, and children in particular, as well as the resulting accidents and injuries that might spoil the festivities. Additionally, leaving children in vehicles poses risk of suffocation owing to heat and lack of oxygen.
Sharjah Police emphasised the significance of adhering to all road safety regulations.