Dubai: Dubai residents have been warned against using fireworks on different occasions. Dubai Police have launched a new awareness campaign titled ‘Fireworks are more dangerous than you think’ to educate people about the hazards of such substances.
Butti Ahmad Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness at Dubai Police, said the campaign aims to protect people, particularly children, from the dangers of fireworks.
“Dubai Police are always keen on protecting society from those who take advantage of the holy month and the joyful occasion of Eid to illegally sell firecrackers,” said Al Falasi in a statement.
Dubai Police said that fireworks can cause permanent disability, injuries and blazes. “Fireworks can cause injuries in different parts of the body. There are strict punishments in place for the violators,” a statement from Dubai Police said.
Al Falasi urged parents to cooperate and report vendors or companies that sell fireworks by calling Dubai Police’s Call Centre on 901.
Under Article 54 of UAE Law, any person trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing fireworks or getting them into or out of the country without a licence, shall be either imprisoned for one year or fined Dh100,000 or both.