Sharjah: Sharjah on Saturday announced the launch of ‘Eid Days’ surprises that begin on the first day of Eid Al Fitr (Sunday or Monday).
The campaign is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival running in various cities and regions of the emirate.
On the first day of Eid, a large raffle draw for luxury vehicles and gifts will be held in Sahara Centre, while draws will be held in Al Rahmaniya Mall on the second and third days of Eid from 2pm to 3pm.
As part of the initiative, “eye-catching surprises and thrilling events” will be organised, in addition to discounts of up to 75 percent on various goods.
Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General, Communication and Business Sector, SCCI, said: “Sharjah Chamber will do its best to make the emirate look as attractive as possible for both residents and visitors by offering a wide range of fun activities and events, as well as unforgettable shopping experiences throughout the Eid holiday.”
Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said Eid Days surprises will and boost retail sales as shopping centres and shops will witness a large turnout of customers seeking prizes that will be offered throughout the Eid break, in addition to exclusive discounts and entertainment events suitable for all family members.