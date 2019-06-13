Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them with Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia.

While receiving the Malaysian King at Qasr Al Watan, Shaikh Mohammad and Shah discussed a number of issues of mutual concern. They also reviewed areas of cooperation and ways to support it and develop it, especially in trade, economy, investment and development.

Both leaders exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE-Malaysian relations are based on trust, mutual respect and common interests. He expressed his hope to continue developing these relations at various levels and aspects to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to expand and consolidate its relations with various friendly countries out of its belief in the importance of cooperation and joint action. This is all to achieve regional and international development, prosperity and peace and to promote the values of coexistence and tolerance,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

For his part, King of Malaysia expressed his great happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s interest in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with the UAE to fulfill the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Concluding their meeting, the two sides expressed their keenness to strengthen their relations and bilateral partnerships so as to support the development, prosperity and progress of their peoples.

They also stressed their support for all regional and international efforts aiming to establish security, peace, stability and development, and to consolidate the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence among peoples of the region and the world.

Shaikh Mohammad hosted a banquet in honour of King Shah.

The meeting was attended by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Shaikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Presidential Flight; Theyab Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office; and Shaikh Zayed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.