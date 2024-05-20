Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident.

“We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his condolences and sincere sympathy to the Iranian people and their leadership.

In a message on his X, Sheikh Mohammed stated: “Our condolences and sincere sympathy to the Iranian people and their leadership on the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Our hearts are with you during this difficult time. We pray that Allah grants them His mercy and admits them into the vastness of His Paradise.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, also extended condolences to the Iranian government following the tragic incident.

In a tweet from his X account, Dr. Gargash wrote, "Sincere condolences to the Iranian government on the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage. Our thoughts are with their families and the Iranian people during these difficult times."

Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian and the accompanying delegation were confirmed dead following a helicopter crash on Sunday, Irainan officials and state media said on Monday.