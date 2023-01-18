MBZ GROUP 1-1674051763134
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, stand for a photograph, after the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday held a fraternal consultative meeting with leaders of a number of brotherly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed held the meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

The meeting - held in the capital Abu Dhabi under the title ‘Prosperity and Stability in the Region’ - aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between the brotherly countries across various sectors that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region through cooperation and regional integration.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their respective countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman (L), at the Presidential Airport. Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt , at the Presidential Airport. Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar at the Presidential Airport. Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior receives King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain prior to the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor of Bahrain prior to the fraternal consultative meeting, at the St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, speak after the fraternal consultative meeting at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman and King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, attend the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation speaks with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan during the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council receives Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt , prior the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region speaks with Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council , prior to receiving Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar, at the Presidential Airport. Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
(L-R) Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, depart after the fraternal consultative meeting at St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
UAE Armed forces Honour Guards participate in a reception for heads of state, at the Presidential Airport. Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court