Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday held a fraternal consultative meeting with leaders of a number of brotherly countries.
Sheikh Mohamed held the meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.
The meeting - held in the capital Abu Dhabi under the title ‘Prosperity and Stability in the Region’ - aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between the brotherly countries across various sectors that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region through cooperation and regional integration.
During the meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their respective countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.