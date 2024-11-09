In line with the Dubai Ride public cycling event, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the closure of certain roads from 3:30am to 10:00am on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of residents are expected to cycle past Dubai’s landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 10, as part of Dubai Ride, the annual event of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
Following last year’s turnout of over 35,000 participants, the fifth edition is expected to be even bigger, organisers said in a media statement on Tuesday.
Road closures
Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge will be closed to traffic. Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and one-way directions from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed.
Alternative routes
Motorists can use Al Mustaqbal street, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.