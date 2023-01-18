Sheikh Mohamed held the meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

(from right) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt stand for a photograph after the fraternal consultative meeting, at St Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

The fraternal meeting - held in the capital Abu Dhabi under the title ‘Prosperity and Stability in the Region’ - aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between the brotherly countries across various sectors that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region through cooperation and regional integration.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their respective countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

Points of discussion

The meeting touched upon a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest and the challenges the region is witnessing politically, security and economically, and the importance of coordinating positions and strengthening joint Arab action in dealing with these challenges to ensure building a more stable future for the peoples of the region.

The leaders reiterated the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries in various fields, and their mutual keenness on communication, consultation and continuous coordination towards various transformations in the region and the world.

They stressed that cooperation in building economic and development partnerships between their countries and other Arab nations in the region is the way to creating a better future for all people in the region.

The leaders also affirmed their common vision to enhance stability and prosperity in the region and their firm belief in the significance of communication for the sake of construction, development and prosperity.

They highlighted the importance of adhering to the rules of good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.