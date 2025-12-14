Sheikh Mohammed announces winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Architecture and Design

Dr Suad Amiry recognised for decades of heritage conservation work
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced the winner of the 2025 Great Arab Minds Award in the Architecture and Design category.
Sharing his congratulations on social media, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We congratulate the winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in the Architecture and Design category for 2025, Dr Suad Amiry from Palestine, founder of the Riwaq Centre for Architectural Conservation.”
He praised Dr Amiry for her pioneering efforts to preserve Palestinian architectural heritage, highlighting her work in restoring and reusing historic buildings in ways that strengthen urban identity.
Dr Amiry, who leads the Riwaq Centre, was recognised for her role in one of the largest architectural documentation projects in Palestine. The initiative produced a registry of more than 50,000 historic buildings and contributed to the revival of 50 historic centres.
Her projects have also created job opportunities and training for craftsmen working with traditional building materials, while actively involving local communities in restoring their villages.
Sheikh Mohammed extended his “heartfelt congratulations to Dr Suad Amiry for her well-deserved recognition and decades of dedication”. He also prayed for the protection of Palestine, saying: “May God protect Palestine and breathe new life into its historic villages and buildings, ensuring its heritage endures as long as the Arab memory lives on.”
Dr Amiry’s research has been widely recognised for its detailed documentation of traditional Palestinian homes, including stonework, flooring, decorative features and architectural layouts that reflect the richness of the region’s built heritage.
The Great Arab Minds Awards honour influential figures whose work has made a lasting impact on Arab culture, scholarship and society.
