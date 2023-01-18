UAE President receives regional leaders in Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (3rd R) hosts the fraternal consultative meeting with King Abdullah II, King of Jordan (R), King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain (2nd R), Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar (4th R), Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt (5th R) and Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman (L), after the the fraternal consultative meeting, at the St Regis Saadiyat. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

ABU DHABI: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

They were received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to WAM.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan arrived earlier in the country.

Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan will attend the fraternal consultative meeting called for by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will be held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the consultative meeting, President Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with the leaders of brotherly countries the well-established brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation that serve stability and prosperity in the region.