Dubai: Emirati photographer Salma Al Suwaidi has won $50,000 in one of the world’s richest photography awards for her book on birds in the UAE.

Al Suwaidi bagged the ‘Photography Content Creator’ award, a special category of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA). She is the second special award winner of 13th season of HIPA, which celebrates editors, publishers, bloggers, researchers, and innovators who have made significant contributions to photography.

Salma’s work has been compiled in her book, ‘Common Birds and their Nests in the United Arab Emirates’ Image Credit: Salma Al Suwaidi

The winners of the 13th season, themed sustainability, will be revealed in the coming days, and the awardees will be honoured at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on November 12.

Salma has travelled to all seven emirates in search of the right frame Image Credit: Salma Al Suwaidi

An ‘inspiring figure’

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HIPA, described Salma Al Suwaidi as an inspiring figure for future generations, citing the artistic, scientific, and environmental significance of her work.

Salma’s book, ‘Common Birds and their Nests in the United Arab Emirates’, has been lauded as an artistic and scientific work. It has earned praise from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who described her as “a passionate photographer whose dedication has led her to explore nature and document the avian life of the UAE”.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, secretary-general of HIPA, also commended Salma Al Suwaidi’s dedication to documenting UAE’s wildlife, noting her encyclopedic book on the nation’s bird species as a remarkable national asset that enriches scientific and cultural knowledge.

“The ‘Photography Content Creator’ Award was established to recognise exceptional photographic contributions that enrich the artistic and cultural library, benefiting photographers, readers, researchers and enthusiasts alike, who wish to delve into the visual arts,” he added.

‘Higher moral value’

Salma said: “Winning any prize is a recognition of a photographer’s work, but winning the special awards has a greater and higher moral value than any other. She encouraged fellow photographers to embrace a scientific or documentary approach to add depth to their artistry, stressing the importance of passion and persistence in capturing the natural world.”

She added: “Wildlife photography is simple yet challenging; its subjects refuse to perform on cue, resulting in authentic and honest images. Bird photography, in particular, demands even more patience. My years of work have deepened my interest in these mostly peaceful creatures, driving me to research and provide scientific reference material for enthusiasts, thereby adding documentary value to my artistic endeavours.”

Who is Salma Al Suwaidi?

A passionate wildlife photographer from the UAE, Salma Al Suwaidi began her journey in 2008, focusing on bird photography. Her dedication to capturing the intricate beauty of birdlife has earned her memberships in prestigious organisations, including the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and the Union of Arab Photographers (UAP). Her talent has been widely recognised, including a gold medal in the 2011 FIAP Emirates Photography Competition in the ‘Arab Image’ category.

Beyond photography, Salma is also an avid birdwatcher. She authored and photographed Common Birds and their Nests in the United Arab Emirates, a monumental project that took 14 years to complete. In the book’s introduction, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai praised her dedication to documenting the natural world. To complete the book, Salma travelled across all seven emirates, including challenging locations, to photograph and study bird species in their natural habitats.

Salma’s commitment also extends to the global birdwatching community. She has documented over 300 bird species in her eBird checklists, ranking among the top 100 eBirders in the UAE. Despite physical challenges, she navigates demanding environments with heavy equipment, showcasing remarkable perseverance as she explores remote areas to document the life cycles of birds, from eggs to fledglings. Through her work, she aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation.