Errol Da Gama, an Indian expat who has called the UAE home for over 30 years, invites you on a vibrant visual journey. Through his camera lens, he has passionately captured the nation's essence since 2018 — from the bustling energy of its streets to the architectural intricacies of its buildings and the allure of its diverse travel destinations. Let your imagination soar as we embark on this captivating journey together.

Urban symphony: A bird perches on the edge of a Dubai Metro station, harmonizing with the city's rhythm. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Heartfelt moments: Capturing the joy and warmth of family playtime, a reminder of everyday magic. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Spinning spectacle: Unveiling the captivating design of a rotating view restaurant from a unique angle. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Through my lens: Nature's artistry takes center stage as a gardener nurtures this verdant canvas. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Beyond the landmark: People weave stories on the deck of Dubai's iconic structure, Museum of the Future. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Simple harmony: Lines of a bridge meet the stride of a lone walker, composing a visual symphony. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
City symphony: From charming alleys to towering giants, a photograph sings the song of architectural diversity in Abu Dhabi skyline. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Twilight tales: In the embrace of a purple-tinged evening, old Dubai whispers stories against the backdrop of the modern Frame. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Innovation's canvas: This photograph captures not just a transportation hub, but a human narrative set against the sky's ever-changing masterpiece. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Framed perfection: Symmetry reigns supreme in this shot, with a car adding a dynamic touch to the composition. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
A new perspective: A familiar building transforms with a change of angle, a bird adding a delightful twist to the frame. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Golden hour magic: Surreal stillness descends as sunlight paints Dubai's iconic structures, the book-shaped library adding a touch of charm. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Monochrome dance: A bird takes flight before a gardener, creating a captivating moment in this black and white masterpiece. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Enduring legacy: The iconic World Trade Center stands tall, its silhouette forever etched against the contemporary cityscape. Image Credit: Errol Da Gama
Errol Da Gama

Instagram@erroldagama

Errol Da Gama is an Indian photographer based in the UAE.