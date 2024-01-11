Errol Da Gama, an Indian expat who has called the UAE home for over 30 years, invites you on a vibrant visual journey. Through his camera lens, he has passionately captured the nation's essence since 2018 — from the bustling energy of its streets to the architectural intricacies of its buildings and the allure of its diverse travel destinations. Let your imagination soar as we embark on this captivating journey together.
Photo Essay
From skyscrapers to serendipity: A photographer's love letter to the UAE
Discover the magic of everyday moments, architectural wonders, and the diversity in UAE