Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured Mohammad Orfan Mohammad Rafeeq, a Careem driver, for his honesty as he had handed over Dh900,000 in cash to the Bur Dubai Police Station, which was left behind by a passenger.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, praised Rafeeq for his honesty and for handing over the large sum of money to the nearest police station.
Rafeeq thanked Dubai Police for honouring him and said that the honour gave him great pride and joy.
Brig. Sorour also honoured Rafeeq with a certificate of appreciation, to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and the police.
Brig. Sorour reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness in strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.