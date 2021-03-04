Defendant claimed he wanted to punish the victim as he had a fight with their manager

Dubai Courts Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: An Indian worker, who assaulted his countryman to death in a Dubai-based company, claimed that he was furious as the victim had a dispute with their manager and hit him on the head with a wooden log.

The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 26-year-old Indian defendant struck his countryman on the head once, causing skull damages, internal bleeding and high blood pressure which led to the immediate death to the Indian worker.

Dubai Police responded to the emergency call from a construction company at Al Quoz Industrial area in July last year when the incident occurred.

“The victim was on the ground in a pool of his blood. Witnesses said the defendant was consuming alcohol when he hit the victim on the head and escaped,” said a 35-year-old Emirati policeman in official records.

The defendant was arrested after five days.

“He admitted to assaulting the victim. He said that he was drunk and angry because the victim fought with the manager. The defendant told me that he respected his manager and wanted to punish the victim without any intention to kill him,” added the policeman.

Records showed the victim was passing by the defendant when the dispute escalated.

“They were yelling at each other until the victim walked away. The suspect pulled a wooden bar and hit him on the head,” a 32-year-old Indian witness said in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the Indian defendant with assault leading to death and illegally consuming three cans of beer.

However, Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant to five years in jail to be followed by deportation.