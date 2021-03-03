Dubai: A Dubai worker has been sentenced to three months in jail for assaulting his workmate with a knife inside a restaurant after the victim had accidentally spilt tea on him. The court has also ordered to deport the Afghani defendant after serving his jail term.
Dubai Public Prosecution had charged the Afghani defendant with physically assaulting the victim and causing a 5 per cent disability.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the Pakistani victim, who worked at a restaurant in the Al Garhoud area of Dubai, had a dispute with the 26-year-old defendant from Afghanistan. “I was drinking tea during the dispute and accidentally the tea spilt from my mouth on to the suspect. He became angry and threw some tea back at me,” said the 23-year-old Pakistani victim on record.
The victim then insulted the defendant who attacked him with a knife and cut off two of his fingers.
According to records, the victim was under treatment at Rashid Hospital in Dubai for several days.
The victim further explained: “Later, when I went to the restaurant, the owner insulted me. I told him that I would report him to the police. He then threatened to cancel my visa and deduct my salary. He was angry.” According to records, the owner then warned the victim not to create a ruckus at the restaurant.
The victim later reported the incident to Al Rashidiya Police Station.
The 21-year-old Afghani restaurant owner was charged with issuing threats to the victim and was slapped with a Dh3,000 fine.