Abu Dhabi: A truck driver has been arrested in the capital for reckless driving.
The Abu Dhabi Police said the driver had been arrested on three charges, namely failing to maintain sufficient distance from surrounding vehicles, incorrect overtaking, and failure to adhere to traffic signs. The reckless driving behaviour led to confusion on the highways, the Police said in a statement.
In a video, the truck can be seen tailgating other vehicles amid foggy conditions, swerving and switching lanes, before it is finally chased and stopped by a police car.
The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate has called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and buses, as well as transport company owners, to caution drivers about reckless behaviour on the roads. Reckless behaviours include wrongful overtaking, tailgating and even driving a heavy vehicle during fog.