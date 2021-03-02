Dubai: A Dubai visitor, who was caught in possession of 34.4Kg of cannabis at Dubai Airport, has been sentenced to ten years in jail, to be followed by deportation. He was additionally fined Dh50,000.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 26-year-old Nigerian visitor was caught last October after officers at the airport noticed an abnormal substance inside his bag.
An Emirati inspector at Dubai Customs testified that he was at the Arrivals area in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, when he suspected the defendant. “I searched his luggage and found two big bags with a substance that I suspected was marijuana. Another bag had another substance, which I didn’t know what it was,” said the Emirati inspector on record.
The defendant claimed that he didn’t know what was inside the bags as someone had asked him to deliver the bags to another person in Dubai.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, inspectors found 13.4kg of dried marijuana in one bag, 6.6kg in another bag and 14.4kg of the same substance in a third bag.