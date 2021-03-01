Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been accused of possessing and smuggling 746 grammes of crystal meth to UAE after hiding the drugs inside shampoo bottles.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 56-year-old woman from Thailand was caught at Dubai International Airport last November. A 35-year-old Emirati official at Dubai Customs testified that he suspected the woman’s luggage after noticing an abnormal thickness in the bag.
“It was 5.15am. When I asked her to open the bag for a search, I found the drugs hidden in three bottles of Shampoo,” said the Emirati official. She had wrapped the drugs in aluminium foils and stashed them in shampoo bottles.
Policemen from the Anti-Narcotics Department at Dubai Police arrested the woman and seized the drugs. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling 746 grammes of drugs.
A verdict is expected on March 8. The defendant remains in police custody.