Washington: Google's highly anticipated Gemini app has officially launched on iOS, bringing the tech giant's advanced AI assistant to iPhone users.

The app combines voice, text, and camera inputs for a highly versatile experience, according to GSM Arena.

Available now on the Apple App Store, the app allows users to interact with Google's AI via voice, text, or even the iPhone's camera, providing a more engaging and dynamic way to access information and assistance.

The new Gemini app offers users the same core features found in the Gemini section of the Google app, including advanced AI-powered searches and conversational capabilities.

However, one standout feature is the introduction of 'Gemini Live', a real-time voice chat experience with Google's AI assistant.

This feature aims to deliver an even more natural and fluid interaction with the assistant, elevating the user experience with live voice-based communication, as per GSM Arena.

Additionally, the app is designed to integrate seamlessly with Google's suite of services. While it doesn't have control over iPhone settings or third-party apps like Apple's own Siri or other competitors' AI systems, Gemini can access and interact with various Google apps such as Maps, Gmail, Drive, and YouTube.

This ensures that users can quickly retrieve information and perform tasks like checking emails, finding locations, or managing files directly through the AI assistant, as per GSM Arena.

For users of the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series, the Gemini app comes with an additional convenience: direct integration with the iPhone's 'Action Button'.

This allows users to quickly activate the Gemini app for instant searches, conversations, or AI-driven tasks directly from the physical button, making it easier to access Google's AI when needed most.

While the Gemini app is packed with impressive features, it does have some limitations.

As with other AI assistants on iOS, such as Siri or Amazon's Alexa, Google Gemini cannot control system settings or third-party apps installed on the iPhone.

As per GSM Arena, this restriction is due to Apple's privacy and security policies, which limit external apps from modifying system-wide settings.

Despite this limitation, the Gemini app's ability to interact with Google's ecosystem of apps and services gives it a distinct advantage for users heavily invested in Google's suite of productivity tools.

With the launch of the Gemini app on iOS, Google is positioning itself as a strong contender in the AI assistant space for Apple users.

The app's ability to perform intelligent searches, facilitate live voice conversations, and seamlessly integrate with Google's services makes it a compelling tool for anyone looking to enhance their productivity or simply explore the possibilities of conversational AI.