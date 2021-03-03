Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command arrested a driver who ran over an Asian person and fled the scene on Tuesday evening, Umm Al Quwain Police said on Wednesday night.
Colonel Hamid Ahmad Saeed, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that a report had been received from the operations room on Tuesday at 7.30pm about a run-over incident and the perpetrator escaping from the scene in the Falaj Al Mualla area.
Swift action
A traffic patrol was dispatched to the spot where the man was lying on the ground. The traffic patrols were directed to search for the suspect and arrest him. The driver was arrested and brought to the police station within three hours of receiving the report. The accused was transferred to the competent authorities for further action.
Colonel Hamid urged motorists to abide by traffic laws, pay attention to the road while driving and not being distracted when driving for their safety and safety of road users.
According to Article (47) of the Traffic Law, causing a serious accident or injury leads to a fine (decided by the court), in addition to 23 traffic points and the impoundment of the vehicle for 30 days.