Umm Al Quwain: The Police General Command in Umm Al Quwain have received several public complaints about receiving suspicious messages from numbers outside the country promoting prohibited materials via audio clips and pictures on “purchase and delivery sites” in exchange for money transfers. The transfers are invariably directed to accounts outside the country.
Police called on community members to report any suspicious messages that they may receive on their social media accounts by calling 0501321817.
Umm Al Quwain Police said these suspicious messages would be dealt with firmly and community security and safety strengthened.