Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has set three conditions for obtaining a Haj permit for the upcoming season.

The applicant must be a citizen of the UAE, be at least 12 years old and must not have performed Haj in the last five Haj seasons.

The registration for the upcoming Haj season 1446 AH / 2025 AD, which was being done through the authority’s smart app and website from September 19, closes today, September 30.

Those wishing to perform Haj have been urged to register within this period, as part of its early preparations and strategy aligned with the vision of the UAE government.

According to Cabinet Decision No. (32) of 2018 regarding the Haj and Umrah system, priority in granting Haj permits is given to those who have not performed Haj before, people of determination, those with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and eligible guardians and companions. Priority is also given to those with earlier registration in the electronic system.

The authority revealed that the UAE’s quota for the upcoming Haj season 1446 AH is 6,228 pilgrims, allocated by the authorities responsible for Haj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The authority stated that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, it seeks to issue Haj permits and “Nusuk” cards to ensure the organisation of pilgrims’ entry and provide all necessary facilities during the rituals. This includes preparing upgraded sites and camps in the holy sites by contracting with the best companies and institutions, forming specialized fieldwork teams to ensure the happiness, comfort, and safety of UAE pilgrims, and providing all medical, religious, and logistical services according to the highest standards.

The authority also mentioned that it will conduct round-the-clock evaluations of Haj campaigns and all administrative, religious and medical staff, in coordination with strategic partners, to ensure adherence to specified standards for continuous improvement. This will be done through an integrated evaluation system that includes specialists’ reports and feedback from pilgrims, as well as suggestions from the public through precise and unbiased surveys.

The authority emphasised its commitment to following best practices and the highest quality standards in providing services that ensure the happiness and well-being of pilgrims in cooperation with its strategic partners.

It highlighted that it is committed to ensuring that accredited Haj campaigns provide the best programmes and services for pilgrims through monitoring, inspection and verifying the authenticity of all service contracts, which include accommodation, transportation, food, and catering.

Specialised inspection teams will conduct field visits to assess the services provided in the holy sites.