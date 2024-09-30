Being the core team for a newly opened hospitality institution that’s part of a renowned global brand, is equal parts challenging and satisfying. Please share some key moments during the pre-opening of the Staybridge Suites Business Bay and how it influenced you positively as General Manager of the property.
Being part of the pre-opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay was a truly hands-on experience. One of the most rewarding aspects was seeing the tangible results of our efforts — from the rooms coming together to the lobby and every other element of the hotel. As a General Manager, you start on your own, but the real highlight is building a team from scratch. It’s like creating a vision and then empowering people across different departments to lead it toward a common goal. The progress is highly visible, and watching it all unfold is incredibly fulfilling.
In today’s world, sustainability is key to offerings outlined by any industry. How big a role does it play in Holiday Inn’s bouquet of services?
Sustainability is more than just a buzzword for us; it’s embedded in how we operate at Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. While many talk about things like recycling paper, for us, it’s about fostering a mindset and creating long-term habits that build a sustainable culture. It’s not only about environmental efforts but also about how we treat people. We are building an adaptable and responsible approach, with sustainability touching every aspect of our work — from reducing food waste to energy conservation. It’s practical, purposeful, and we focus on making it a part of our everyday operations.
Your efforts to support People of Determination have drawn immense praise from the hospitality community. Could you elaborate on some of these initiatives and how they helped drive change in the UAE hospitality sector?
Working with People of Determination has been a deeply rewarding initiative for us. The praise we’ve received is heartening, but it’s not what drives us. What really matters is creating a community that understands and accepts that we all have our own challenges. This initiative is about broadening mindsets, showing that inclusivity isn’t just for schools but for society as a whole. It’s not about us being good people; it’s about being human together. By offering opportunities, we enable people to see beyond the surface and foster an environment of acceptance and growth.
The UAE hospitality sector is highly dynamic and evolving rapidly. How do you see the industry changing over the next five years, and what role would you and the Sustainability Suites play in this evolution?
The UAE hospitality landscape is evolving rapidly, and sustainability is becoming a must-have rather than just a nice-to-have. Over the next five years, we will see an increased focus on sustainable practices, not just in hospitality but across all industries. Sustainability will not be limited to solar panels on roofs; it will be embedded in everything from funding to daily operations. We will surely see new job roles in place, specifically associated with sustainability, similar to how roles like marketer and IT specialist emerged in the past.
This shift presents an opportunity rather than a limitation, and Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay are ready to lead the charge by adopting more forward-thinking, sustainable solutions.