Bruno Hivon

Being the core team for a newly opened hospitality institution that’s part of a renowned global brand, is equal parts challenging and satisfying. Please share some key moments during the pre-opening of the Staybridge Suites Business Bay and how it influenced you positively as General Manager of the property.

Being part of the pre-opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay was a truly hands-on experience. One of the most rewarding aspects was seeing the tangible results of our efforts — from the rooms coming together to the lobby and every other element of the hotel. As a General Manager, you start on your own, but the real highlight is building a team from scratch. It’s like creating a vision and then empowering people across different departments to lead it toward a common goal. The progress is highly visible, and watching it all unfold is incredibly fulfilling.

In today’s world, sustainability is key to offerings outlined by any industry. How big a role does it play in Holiday Inn’s bouquet of services?

Sustainability is more than just a buzzword for us; it’s embedded in how we operate at Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. While many talk about things like recycling paper, for us, it’s about fostering a mindset and creating long-term habits that build a sustainable culture. It’s not only about environmental efforts but also about how we treat people. We are building an adaptable and responsible approach, with sustainability touching every aspect of our work — from reducing food waste to energy conservation. It’s practical, purposeful, and we focus on making it a part of our everyday operations.