Ned Baltagi

What are the trends in cybersecurity in the ME that excite you as a business and thought leader?

Over my decade at SANS Institute, several cybersecurity trends have faded, while others have left a lasting mark. Today, we’re in the midst of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution that I believe is here to stay. AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it’s an integral part of our daily lives, personal and professional. At SANS, we’re leading the charge in integrating generative AI and machine learning into cybersecurity training. Our goal is to equip professionals with the skills to navigate the complexities of AI-related threats and vulnerabilities. This technology also holds immense promise for enhancing the Middle East’s cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure.

What are the latest initiatives you have undertaken to raise awareness of cybersecurity among corporates in the UAE and region?

My passion for technology is embodied by a dedication to reskilling and upskilling efforts towards securing digital environments across enterprises, government authorities, the military, and many other sectors in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Our private training programmes across governments within the GCC have demonstrated the importance of customised solutions in building local capabilities. The results and progress we’re seeing after training — particularly following the attainment of GIAC certifications — are a testament to the tangible advancements in protecting critical infrastructure.