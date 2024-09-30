This recognition highlights the airport's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction through a sustainable customer experience.

The accreditation was awarded to Hisham Hakimi, vice president for projects and technical Affairs at Dammam Airports Company, during the US Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition held in Atlanta from September 23 to 26.

This achievement reflects the airport's dedication to meeting global standards in customer service, contributing to its broader goal of operational excellence, with ambitions to attain Levels 4 and 5, the highest certification levels.