Dubai: Kuwait's low-cost carrier, Jazeera Airways, launches a promotion offering 30 per cent off on all flights from its hub in Kuwait to over 60 destinations worldwide.

This initiative aims to provide affordable travel options for customers wishing to visit family and friends.

In announcing the promotion, Jazeera Airways emphasised its commitment to enhancing affordable travel. This new offer allows travellers to take advantage of more flying opportunities.

The promotion is valid for travel from October 1 to November 30, with bookings to be made by the end of the month.